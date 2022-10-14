Pleasant weekend on deck for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep pleasant conditions in Middle Georgia for most of the weekend.

Tonight

Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight and as a result it will get a bit chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of Middle Georgia tonight as winds blow in from variable directions at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be another sunny day for our Saturday. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s for most of the region and the skies will likely remain cloud free most of the day. Ambient winds will blow from the west-southwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow night skies will still be clear, however the wind will shift to the south-southeast at about 5 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the region.

Sunday and Beyond

Sunshine will begin our Sunday in Middle Georgia, however cloud cover will build in throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s as southwest winds blow in at about 5 mph. Overnight cloud cover will continue to thicken, and we may even see a shower or two around the region as a cold front makes its approach. Ambient winds will blow in from the west-southwest at about 5 mph. Low temperatures will be rather warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Once that next cold front moves through on Monday we will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s as we go through the middle of next week.

