Pleasant weather kicks off the new week in Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure filling in behind Sunday’s cold front will bring sunny and dry conditions to Middle Georgia.

Today

Sunshine will abound around Middle Georgia throughout the day today. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s with heat indexes that are the same. Winds could be breezy at times from the north-northwest with gusts upwards of 17 mph. Sustained winds should remain under 10 mph. Sunscreen will be necessary this afternoon as cloud cover will be difficult to come by. The UV Index for Macon this afternoon is 7.5, meaning about 25 minutes of exposure without protection before burning begins.

Tonight a few cirrus clouds are likely to move in which could set the region up for some lovely sunrises Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s, so an extra layer out the door tomorrow may also be necessary. Ambient winds will be light from the north.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Plenty of sun is expected again Tuesday as temperatures reach more into the mid 80s. A bit of added cloud cover is expected, but it won’t do much more than give the sky a bit of character. Ambient winds will shift towards the south ahead of lunchtime, remaining rather light.

Overnight expect a few clouds and temperatures that drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Ambient winds will remain light from the south.

Wednesday will also see plenty of sun before a bit of cloud cover returns ahead of the weekend. Rain chances overall the next 7 days remain low, however they will increase over the back half of the week into the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).