Pleasant conditions to return following cold front

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and dry conditions are returning to Middle Georgia following the passing of a cold front early Thursday.

Today

The cold front tried to go out with a bang in Middle Georgia as it arrived just ahead of the sunrise today. Unfortunately, the line of storms quickly lost organization and structure once it reached Middle Georgia. The northern counties of the region woke up to some heavy rain and thunder, however further south the lightning was more sparse and the rain was lighter.

This afternoon we will see the clouds clear out the same way: northwestern counties first, southeastern counties last. As the clouds break the wind will also pick up from the west northwest. Sustained speeds this afternoon could range anywhere from 7-15 mph, and gusts could reach upward of 20 mph. High temperatures around the region will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The wind will shift more to the north tonight as chilly and clear conditions grip Middle Georgia. Sustained speeds will be in the 5-10 mph range with the north-northwest gusts still reaching speeds of up to 15 mph. The air will be crisp and dry heading into tomorrow morning as temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow

Friday will be a very nice day across the board for Middle Georgia. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s as winds gently blow from the west-northwest at about 5 mph. There is no chance for rain tomorrow, and cloud cover will remain at a minimum.

Overnight conditions will also remain clear, however the wind will shift back towards the southeast with a sustained speed of around 5 mph. While this wind will have no immediate effects, it will attempt to bring some humidity back to the region. As a result, low temperatures should be a degree or two warmer than Thursday night as they bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s once again.

The Weekend

Overall the weekend will be pleasant around Middle Georgia. Saturday will see plenty of sun with very limited cloud cover as highs reach the lower 80s. Ambient winds will continue to feed from the south at about 5 mph. Skies should remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures reach their bottoms in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover as a new cold front begins to make its approach from the northwest. That cold front will not arrive until the overnight hours on Sunday, and as of now it does not look to bring much rain (if any). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with west-southwest ambient winds blowing in at 3-8 mph. Overnight cloud cover will thicken more as the humidity continues to try to build in. There will be a chance for a storm or two ahead of the sunrise Monday, but that will be all. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

