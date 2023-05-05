Planet Fitness offers free summer pass for teens in Middle Georgia, chance to win scholarships and grants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Planet Fitness is offering free summer passes for high school students aged 14 to 19 in Middle Georgia, providing a chance for them to win money for their schools, as well as scholarships. The nationwide program aims to promote fitness and mental health among teenagers.

Regional Manager for Planet Fitness in Central Georgia, Tara Kidd, explained the initiative.

“We just found a great opportunity to allow teens to come in and work out and just relieve some stress, work on any mental health issues if they have them, or just overall improve their physical ability,” Kidd said.

The top five schools with the most high school summer pass sign-ups will each receive a $10,000 grant. Additionally, participants can submit a video on TikTok for an opportunity to win a $10,000 scholarship.

To learn more about the summer pass and register, visit planetfitness.com.