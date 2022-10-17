PioNono Arby’s Robbed

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Sunday night, just before 10:19 p.m. at the Arby’s, located at 3952 PioNono Avenue was robbed at gunpoint.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a masked male entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the registers. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the restaurant on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a medium build wearing a green colored hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He had dreads with red tips and he was wearing a black facial covering.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.