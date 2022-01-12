Pio Nono Avenue to have final traffic pattern shift in resurfacing project, GDOT says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Traffic patterns will be shifting on a portion of US 41/ SR 247/ and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon this week.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the shift is scheduled to happen Saturday, January 15th to one eastbound and one westbound lane with a center turn lane. The release says this will be the final configuration in this area of Pio Nono Avenue, and that striping has been added for a midblock crosswalk with a pedestrian safety island to the west of Stephens Street.

The project to resurface Pio Nono from the north of SR49 to the south of SR19 is about 80% finished with this move, and is expected to be finished at the end of February. The $2.7 million project began in August of 2021.