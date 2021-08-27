Piedmont Macon warns against ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

The "Milk Crate Challenge" on social media is growing in popularity, but a doctor and a nurse who work in the emergency room at Piedmont Macon say people should skip out on this challenge.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The “Milk Crate Challenge” on social media is growing in popularity, but a doctor and a nurse who work in the emergency room at Piedmont Macon say people should skip out on this challenge.

Dr. Ali Kamran, the Associate Medical Director and an emergency doctor at Piedmont Macon, says when he first saw milk crate challenge videos online, they looked cool and fun. However, once he realized people were getting seriously hurt, it became clear the trend is dangerous.

“The biggest worry I have is for these young kids,” Dr. Kamran said. “You fall and you land in a bad spot, especially around your neck, and you have a cervical spinal injury, your life may never be the same again. Do you really want to take that risk for a TikTok video?”

Nurse Scott Haysman also works in the emergency room at Piedmont Macon. He’s seen milk crate challenge videos in which people hit their head or break a bone. With the hospital strained with Covid and other emergencies, he says it’s not smart to attempt a dangerous social media challenge.

“You could really hurt yourself,” Haysman said. “You hit your head, you have a head bleed and who knows? You’re getting flown across the state to another hospital. And then it leads to disability and possibly even death.”

Haysman says milk crates are meant to hold whatever they come with. They are not meant to support the weight of a person. He says people should use common sense.

“You don’t want to hurt yourself and be out of work for six to eight weeks,” he said. “Just because you did some challenge that took you five seconds to do.”

Dr. Kamran says many times we don’t see the follow-up on what happens to people who injure themselves in challenge videos.

He adds it’s best to avoid putting yourself in danger at any time.

“This is just becoming too out of control, too quickly, especially for young people. I would say this is something you want to avoid. This is not something you want to be playing around with.

Piedmont Macon itself hasn’t seen any patients come in with injuries from attempting the challenge, but the hospital says anyone who comes in with injuries could be looking at long wait times and delays in care going forward.