Piedmont Macon offers free depression screenings

They're hoping to take some of the stigma away from mental health issues.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health is offering free depression screenings during October.

If you feel like you’re depressed or have symptoms of depression, call Lifeline to make an appointment. The appointment takes about 15 to 30 minutes.

You sit down with a counselor to do an assessment and they determine what resources you need.

We spoke with a Licensed Professional Counselor, Mike Daugherty, with Piedmont Macon about the free screenings.

“Once we offer this assessment screening at no cost to the public… We’re hoping, the goal is to take some of the stigma away from that and get them in so we can better serve their needs,” said Daugherty.

To make an appointment for a free depression screening: