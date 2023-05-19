Piedmont Macon Medical Center honors stroke survivors with ‘Stroke Stroll’ victory lap

For Monica Cook, Stroke Coordinator at Piedmont Macon Medical Center, it was important to celebrate the recovery of stroke survivors. That’s why Piedmont resumed its 'Stroke Stroll' to honor survivors and show patients support.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May is Stroke Awareness Month.

A stroke is caused by a disruption of blood flow to the brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

For those who have experienced a stroke, the road to recovery can be difficult. That’s why for stroke patients, the right support can mean a world of difference.

Mary Harris, a stroke survivor, says she was experiencing what she thought were just leg cramps, but her husband urged her to go to the hospital.

“In my mind I was just tired, but I didn’t know my life was at stake,” Harris said.

Once she arrived in the emergency room, Harris was diagnosed with a stroke. It was at Piedmont Macon Medical Center where Harris began her month long treatment.

While 80% of strokes are preventable, according to the CDC, recreation therapist Tracey Gift says recovering from a stroke is a challenge.

“We don’t want people to have a stroke, because it can be debilitating to a point where you are not able to get back into life,” Gift said.



“Sometimes when patients have a stroke, they’ve expressed to us that they feel all alone,” Cook explained. “So the point of the support group and why I was so passionate for Tracey and I to start this back up, is we want to make sure that they have that sense of community here at Piedmont Macon Medical, and they know that they are not alone.”

Hospital staff, along with friends and family, celebrated Thursday afternoon, as stroke survivors walked a victory lap around the Medical Center’s cafeteria.

After the stroll, the hospital held its first meeting for the “Strive from Stroke” support group.

Mary Harris said though her recovery was long, the support she received from her family and the Piedmont staff is what kept her going.

“It’s very encouraging to walk with other survivors. because I know what it took to get through where we are today,” Harris said. “It wasn’t an easy trail. It was more than a marathon.”

Signs of a stroke include loss of balance, blurred vision, uneven facial expressions, weakness in the arms or legs, slurred speech or terrible headaches.

Piedmont Macon Medical Center wants you to remember to B.E.F.A.S.T.: Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech and Time. Acting fast could save a life.

Monica Cook says even if you are experiencing just one symptom of a stroke, it’s imperative to dial 9-1-1.

The “Strive from Stroke” support group meets every third Thursday of the month from 1 to 2 :30 p.m. in the Medical Center cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to attend.