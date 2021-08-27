Piedmont Macon ICU Nurses coping during pandemic

"We're helping each other," nurse Sande Day said. "We're keeping our ears open for who needs what and listening out for somebody who is in their room going, 'Hey I need someone to bring me this.'"

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — ICU Nurses at Piedmont Macon say the minutes feel like hours, as more patients fill up ICU beds, but they say all they can do now is keep their spirits up.

Day says everyone in the ICU is trying to stay positive, but it’s frustrating to see beds filling up again. Day feels vaccinations would keep it from happening.

She says the hardest part is seeing a patient lose their battle with Covid-19. She recalls losing her father and getting to be next to him.

“So, the folks that die in my unit and their families can’t be there,” she said. “It’s too much.”

Piedmont Macon currently has 28 patients in the ICU due to Covid. Day says all she sees in the ICU are patients of all ages on ventilators fighting for their lives.

Blake Morgan, a respiratory therapist at Piedmont Macon, says he always tries to walk into work with a positive attitude. Morgan works closely with patients who are on a ventilator and says it’s tough.

“Them telling me that it’s a struggle for them to breathe, and they just feel like they’re suffocating,” he said. “That’s extremely difficult to hear that as well as watch them, to have to go through that.”

The nurses say every day is a struggle, but anything they can do to help someone is all that matters.