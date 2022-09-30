Piedmont Macon holds Suicide Symposium for Suicide Prevention month

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September is National Suicide Prevention Month. That’s why Piedmont Macon took time to shine light on the signs of suicide in a symposium on Thursday.

They brought together Doctors and local organizations who deal with people thinking about suicide. Several others shared their stories.

Doctors with Piedmont say there has been a stigma surrounding suicide for several years. Before the pandemic, Doctors say suicides were at an all time high. Now, they say there’s a downwards trend, due to people checking up on each other.

That doesn’t mean suicides aren’t happening. Some of the warning signs include depression, loneliness or sadness. One Piedmont employee shared her experience of losing a family member to suicide.

“I started coping with very unhealthy coping skills, and that was mainly because I just wasn’t talking about things and I wanted everybody to think that I was okay, and I was absolutely not okay, and it was when I spoke up that things started to materialize,” said Kyle James.

James is a Nationally Certified Addiction Counselor. She says it has been a tough journey accepting she was not the cause of her husbands death. She also asks if you’re thinking of suicide, reach out to someone.