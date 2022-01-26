Piedmont Macon explains changed mask policy

Visitors and patients can no longer wear cloth masks at either hospital. Instead, they must wear medical masks. Those include surgical masks, K N95 masks or N95 masks.

These are examples of the different types of masks you can wear at Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North recently updated their mask policy.

We spoke with Brandi Jones, Infection Prevention Manager for Piedmont Healthcare, about the change. She says they want to keep their visitation open.

“To do that, we need to be as protected as we can,” she said. “So one thing we can do is if we require our general public that’s coming in to visit to wear at least a surgical grade mask, that prevents the transmission, so it’s filtering better than your cloth mask.”

Patients are allowed one visitor at a time during the day right now. If you don’t have the appropriate mask, the hospital can provide one for you.