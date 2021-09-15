Piedmont Macon doctor offers tips to keep cholesterol low

September is known as Cholesterol Education Month, and doctors at Piedmont Macon have some tips to help you live a healthy life.

Yomiyyu Gammada is the hospital’s Physician Services Medical Director. He says he’s seen an increase in patients in their 30s having open heart surgery.

According to Gammada, high cholesterol is a silent yet deadly disease, but there are things you can do to avoid heading to the hospital.

Those include getting screened when you’re 30, and if you have a risk factor, you should get screened much sooner.

“The best way to prevent this is preventative medicine,” Gammada said. “By getting routine checkups and getting your cholesterol levels checked, getting your blood pressure checked and being on medication, but there is the diet aspect to all of this problem.”

Doctors say eating out is fine, but you should have a balanced diet. They also say you should be informed about the risks of having high cholesterol.