Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health offers advice on dealing with news of mass shootings

We spoke with Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health about anxiety surrounding mass shootings. Dr. Brian Wright says it's important to go on with your daily life, because while mass shootings are tragic, the likelihood of one happening is low.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A recent article from the Washington Post states the Gun Violence Archive has already recorded more than 250 mass shootings in the U.S. this year.



“Human beings are just not capable of handling the problems of the entire world,” Dr. Wright said. “So make your world a little smaller. Only focus on today, and it really does help if we’re not bombarded with that danger in front of us. It does reduce our stress response.”

If anxiety surrounding mass shootings is becoming a problem for you, Piedmont Macon recommends turning off the T.V. or logging off social media.

If that doesn’t help, you should reach out to a mental health professional.