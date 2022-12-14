Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health gives tips on how to keep kids calm while meeting Santa

Experts say it's important to make sure your child is comfortable so you can make that first picture with Santa a fun and memorable experience.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents often want to make sure they get their kids’ photos made with Santa, but there are some things to know if your child is afraid of seeing him for the first time.

Psychologists with Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health say children between two and three may be wary of taking photos due to attachment to their parents.

It’s important to prepare your child before meeting Santa. Experts also say you shouldn’t force your child to take a photo.

“A lot of practice and education,” therapist Bruce Conn said. “If you will just build up, maybe even practice sitting in a parent’s lap and say it will be just like this, and this is someone that I trust you with, and you’ll be safe, and you can get to tell them what you want for Christmas.”

