Piedmont Macon and Piedmont North receive “A” rating

This is the seventh time Piedmont Macon was awarded with an "A" rating and Piedmont North's third time.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Piedmont Macon hospitals were just awarded a grade “A” for patient safety. This means the hospital was nationally recognized by leapfrog.

Leapfrog is a nonprofit that surveys the quality a safety of American health care. The grade Piedmont hospitals received is updated every 6 months. Only a few hospitals are awarded with an A.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Gary Bernstein, it took everyone who works at both hospitals to achieve the award.

“It’s always great to be acknowledged for all the hard work that’s put in to getting the grade, but number two is especially in the last 18 months, with covid-19 to maintain this level of concerted effort and quality had been just a herculean effort.”

The hospital says it will continue to keep up with their service and quality at the hospital.