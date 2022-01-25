Piedmont Hospitals in Macon to require medical masks for staff, visitors, and patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Cloth masks aren’t enough to be allowed into two Macon hospitals anymore. Now, you’ll need to have surgical masks, KN95 or N95 to enter. The change is in effect for Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital and is for all visitors, patients, and staff.

According to a news release from the hospital, the goal of the updated masking policy is to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Our shift toward the exclusive use of these forms of masks is in the best interest of the health and wellness of our patients, staff, and all those within our facilities as we seek to provide the best possible protection against the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Piedmont Macon Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Bernstein of the facilities’ mask policy update.

The hospital says if a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.