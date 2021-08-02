Piedmont Healthcare requiring employees to be vaccinated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Piedmont Healthcare is requiring employees get their COVID vaccine. The deadline to be fully vaccinated is February 1, 2022.

This includes all leaders, Piedmont employed providers and new hires. The requirement includes the newly acquired Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North.

We talked with the CEO of Piedmont Macon, Steve Daugherty, who says employees have been notified vaccinations are required.

“I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to protect our employees,” Daugherty said. “And by doing that, I’m also telling the community that protecting them is important.”

Vaccination Rates for Middle Georgia Health Systems: