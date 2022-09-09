Piedmont Brewery debuts new Otis Redding beer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of a celebration of Otis Redding’s birthday this weekend, Piedmont Brewery and the Otis Redding Foundation debuted the Otis Redding beer Thursday.



Titled “Mister Pitiful’s Pilsner,” the new beer is part of the celebration of the late Otis Redding’s 81stbirthday, which would have been this Friday.



Proceeds raised will go toward the Otis Redding Foundation.

The daughter of Otis Redding and the executive director of the Otis Redding Foundation Karla Redding-Andrews says it’s a great way to honor her father.



“It’s more about supporting the foundation,” she said. “That’s so important for maintaining my dad’s legacy, but I just think the Piedmont team, they support the foundation in every way that they can, and this is such a great way to support.”

