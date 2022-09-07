Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend

A series of events are planned to celebrate the legendary King of Soul

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon.

Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.

Friday, September 9th marks Redding’s 81st birthday. A series of events are planned to celebrate the legendary King of Soul:

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen’s launch of the Otis Redding Birthday Beer (Mr. Pitiful’s Pilsner) will take place Thursday, September 8th at 5pm.

The Groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts will take place on Friday, September 9th at 11:00am at 436 Cotton Avenue.

"An Evening of Respect" will also take place Friday, September 9th at 7:00pm at the Grand Opera House. The tribute concert stars Robert Glasper and includes performances by Mickey Guyton and Zach Wilson.

"The Big 'O' Homecoming Show" will take place on Saturday, September 10th at 7:00pm at the Hargray Capitol Theatre in Macon. The show features performances by Kendra Morris, Monophonics and The War and Treaty.

All of the events will serve as fundraisers to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for The Arts in Macon. The center will be a 15,366 square foot space dedicated to musical education, including learning labs, collaborative spaces, practice rooms and a stage for performances by students ages 3 to 18 years old.

Click here for event ticket information.