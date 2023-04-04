PHOTOS: Suspect wanted in Dollar General armed robbery

The suspect was involved in an armed robbery at Dollar General on Bloomfield Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was involved in a commercial armed robbery at Dollar General, located at 4996 Bloomfield Road.

The suspect is wearing a royal blue hoodie (hood up), a white surgical mask, a wedding ring, dark pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information of the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.