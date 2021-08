PHOTOS: Back to school with 41NBC

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia students are heading back to school over the next few days. And first day photos are filling up social media stories and timelines.

The 41NBC family decided to dust off our old photos to get into the back-to-school spirit.

Check out some of our school pictures and back-to-school moments as we start the 2021-22 school year.