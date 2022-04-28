Peyton Manning honors Demaryius Thomas through a scholarship endowment

Manning and Thomas were teammates on the Denver Broncos from 2012-15.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has created a scholarship endowment in honor of his friend and former Denver Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021 at the age of 33. To honor his life, Manning created the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment at Georgia Tech through his foundation Peyback.

Full or partial scholarships will be awarded to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding communities who demonstrate significant financial need and academic achievement.

The scholarships will be granted to students attending Georgia Tech and will support them through their entire journey as Yellow Jackets. Students receiving the scholarships will need a minimum GPA of 3.2 and be involved in community service.

In addition to the scholarship, Georgia Tech announced that Aug. 8 will be recognized as Demaryius Thomas Day yearly. The Yellow Jackets will also honor Thomas throughout the 2022 college football season by wearing a number 8 decal on their helmets and painting the 8 on the field during home games.