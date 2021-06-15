Person of interest wanted for stealing Honda from elderly victim

The theft happened on June 11th in the 500 block of Cherry Street in Macon
Shelby Coates,
Auto Theft Web

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man accused of stealing a car from a 79-year-old victim.

Deputies say the theft happened around 1:00pm Friday, June 11th in the 500 block of Cherry Street in Macon.

The suspect stole a gray 2009 Honda Accord with a handicap tag XPW445 and a vanity license plate on the back of the car that spelled “lights out” or a similar phrase. The car VIN number is 1HGCP26419A045651.

The vehicle was last seen going south on 2nd Street. And the suspect was described as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall wearing a white button up shirt with short dark hair.

Anyone with additional information can call Investigator Todd Durbin at 478-952-8525 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

