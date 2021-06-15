Person of interest wanted for stealing Honda from elderly victim

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man accused of stealing a car from a 79-year-old victim.

Deputies say the theft happened around 1:00pm Friday, June 11th in the 500 block of Cherry Street in Macon.

The suspect stole a gray 2009 Honda Accord with a handicap tag XPW445 and a vanity license plate on the back of the car that spelled “lights out” or a similar phrase. The car VIN number is 1HGCP26419A045651.

The vehicle was last seen going south on 2nd Street. And the suspect was described as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall wearing a white button up shirt with short dark hair.

Anyone with additional information can call Investigator Todd Durbin at 478-952-8525 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.