Perry Trash Dash Saturday aims to keep city clean, safe

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Trash Dash is set to take place on Saturday, encouraging residents to come together to clean up neighborhoods within the city limits.

Participants will gather at the Perry Events Center at 9 a.m. to receive litter picking supplies before setting out to promote clean, vibrant neighborhoods.

“We think it’s part of our duty as community development to get involved and to get people together to do that as well as kind of do our part to do the most that we can to keep Perry something people are proud of,” Perry Chief Building Official Cody Gunn said.

Registration for the event is open now. Those interested in participating can sign up online through the city’s website.