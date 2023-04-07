Perry gears up for annual Spring Cleanup event with unlimited item collection

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry is gearing up for its annual Spring Cleanup event next week, with the public works department ready to collect an unlimited amount of items not typically accepted by standard trash service.

According to Ansley Fitzner, Superintendent of the Perry Public Works Department, the event serves as a great opportunity for residents to take care of large projects that have been put off throughout the year.

“It’s kind of an incentive to the customers too, who may have been putting off doing something throughout the year or have a big project that they felt like they couldn’t really tackle because we only pick up a little at time throughout the rest of the year,” Fitzner said. “And this is a time to get it all out there at one time picked up.”

The Perry Spring Cleanup kicks off on April 10th, offering residents the chance to dispose of unwanted items and get their properties back in shape. Those with questions about what items can or cannot be picked up are encouraged to reach out to the Perry Public Works Department at (478) 988-2732.