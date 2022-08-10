Perry Restaurant Week starts August 12

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Restaurant Week started August 12.

Whether you’re going to your favorite lunch spot or wanting to try a restaurant you’ve never tried, Perry Restaurant Week is the perfect time to do it.

Maggie Schuyler, Perry Chamber President and CEO, says participating restaurants won’t be doing specials this year. Instead, they’ll highlight the best items on their menus.



“This is an opportunity for the Perry Chamber to highlight our restaurateurs,” Schuyler said. “Whether they’re a dine-in business, a take out business, or offer a food item to our local community, we are helping support local, dine local and shop local with restaurant week.”

Michael Tomlin, owner and operator of Clover Wine Merchant, says they offer dinner on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. They also offer wine and charcuterie boards Tuesday through Saturday.

Tomlin says he’s excited to show off what they have to offer.

“We bring the big proteins, the Chilean sea bass, whether it be rack of lamb, or Chateaubriand 10-ounce cut of filet mignon,” Tomlin said. “We want people to have a good meal at the end of the day.”

Adam Eubanks, Corporate Chef for Stripling’s General Store, says they’ll showcase their meat counter and grab and go items. They’ll also have a vendor showcase on August 20, where people can get free samples.

“Being that we’re not a traditional restaurant, we’re excited to be able to showcase our products for people who are local,” Eubanks said. “Then hopefully for people that are traveling through Georgia, we can be a good stop for people who are traveling right off 75.”

Tomlin says the fun thing about Perry Restaurant Week is it encourages people to go out and try different cuisines.



“Perry’s the perfect example of the past three years and more things opening, and we’re just super excited about all that’s happening down here,” Tomlin said. “And there’s even more restaurants that are going to be opening in a month, so the more the better.”

Perry Restaurant Week begins Friday, August 12 and runs through Sunday, August 21.

Be sure to save your receipts if you participate. You can turn them in to Planters First Bank or the Perry Chamber for a chance to win $150 in gift cards to local restaurants.