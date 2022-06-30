Perry residents to see small utility fee increase

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry residents will soon see an increase on their utility bill.

The average increase will be about 1.5%.

The fire protection fee will increase from $22 to $23. The storm water fee will increase from $5 to $5.50 per Equivalent Residential Unit. Natural gas will increase from $4.70 to $5.

Perry’s Finance Director, Mitchell Worthington, explained what that increase might look like on an average utility bill.

“The old bill, under the old fee schedule, would have been $114.53. With all of the new fees, it would go up by $2.92,” he said.

The city says it raises utility fees by 1 to 2% every year to keep rates from spiking over an extended period of time.

The city tells us it’s seeing an increase in prices for supplies, labor costs and utilities due to inflation. The fee increases will help fund the city’s operating costs.

