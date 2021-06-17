‘Perry Presents’ concert series is back

The concert series started in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 due to Covid.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Presents summer concert series is back after the pandemic caused its cancellation last year.

Perry Presents will happen the third Friday of each month from June through August at Heritage Oaks Park.

It started in 2019, and organizers planned to bring it back last year, but then the pandemic started. This Friday’s event will feature a jazz band and a DJ.

We spoke with Perry’s special events manager, Anya Turpin, about the event’s concept.

“You pack a cooler, BYOB, bring a picnic blanket, bring some picnic chairs,” Turpin said. “Come down to Heritage Oaks Park with your family, your friends, or by yourselves, and enjoy some great free live music.”

The event is free to attend. If you don’t feel like packing a cooler, food trucks and beverage vendors will be on site. It starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. The concert series will end in September with the Perry Music Festival.