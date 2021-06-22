Perry Police launches ‘SafeCam’ program

Chief Steven Lynn says they've had an informal version of the program for awhile.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Perry Police Department began the SafeCam Program to partner with residents who use security cameras around their homes. The department hopes the program will help with investigations.

Chief Steven Lynn says they’ve had an informal version of the program for awhile. The department started the program to have an organized list of residents who have security cameras in Perry. He says they used to survey scenes to see who had security systems they could reach out to.

“If we already have a resource then we can kind of cut that part out and we can just reach out directly to them and say you know last night we had something happen in your neighborhood. Would you check and see if there’s something that’s relevant and share it with us,” Chief Lynn said.

We spoke with Chris Raines, Owner of ABC security in Juliette. He says security systems can give people peace of mind when they’re not home, because they can connect remotely through a cell phone.

“Having a home security system might not prevent you from getting broken into but it will certainly limit your losses in the event that you do have an intruder,” Raines said. “It will also prevent you and your family from walking in on an intruder.”

If you decide to sign up for the program, Chief Lynn says the department won’t have access to your cameras. He says the hope is the program would make the community safer and the department’s job more efficient.

“We work together with our citizens to share our resources and to keep the community safe and we would just ask for their partnership in this,” Chief Lynn said.

If you would like to sign up for SafeCam: