Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery.

A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

On November 12, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault incident at the Perry Housing Authority, located at 822 Perimeter Road in Perry. The victim was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen,” the release said. The victim underwent surgery at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Call Det. Sgt. Aaraon Conner at (478) 988-2829 or Cpt. Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 if you have additional information. You can also contact Conner at phillip.conner@perry-ga.gov.

