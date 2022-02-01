‘Perry Points’ allows city to communicate in a different way

The City of Perry's leaders are making it easier for you to connect with them thanks to a new service called "Perry Points."

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

It’s a text messaging platform that allows you to ask questions. Perry Points will then search the city’s website to find answers for you. You can also send a text message if you can’t find the answer you need or if you need to speak with a city staff member. Soon, you’ll be able to submit issues like pot holes and missed trash pickup.

We spoke with Tabitha Clark, who works for the city’s communications office, about the new service.

“You can save that number,” she said. “And anytime you need to ask a question, you can pull it up in your contacts and text it just like you’re texting a person. And to that point it is important to note that this platform is not for emergencies.”

The platform is just for information, so if you do have an emergency, you should call 911.

To sign up for Perry Points, text the word “Hello” to 888-49-PERRY (73779). You can also sign up for text alerts on the platform.