Perry man accused of vehicular homicide in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars in Tennessee and charged with vehicular homicide after crashing his car on Labor day.

24 year old Jamir Johnson, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault.

According to a report by WSMV Nashville, on September 5th Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.

22 year old Marcus Webb, a front-seat passenger died on the scene. 20 year old Brandon Pace, Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. 20 year old Jeremiah Matthews and 22 year old Lamar Childress are in stable condition at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Johnson is being held on $180,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.