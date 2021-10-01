Perry Historical Society to hold Native American artifact ID & Pioneer Day

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Historical Society has announced that they will be hosting the Native American Artifact Identification and Pioneer day on Saturday October 2nd, 2021.

The event is free, and begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., taking place at the Springhill School House at 905 Bechham Circle in Perry. The schedule of events includes multiple presentations and demonstrations surrounding Native American culture and many different types of musical performances. Attendees are encouraged to bring any Native American artifacts they might have to have them identified. The history of Houston County and information about the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will also be presented.

Native American crafts and pottery will be on display and for sale throughout the event, as well as door prizes every hour.

For more information about the event, see the flyer attached, call (478) 224- 4442, or visit info@perryhistoricalsociety.org