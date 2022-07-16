Perry celebrates Food Truck Friday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Food Truck Friday was in full swing Friday night.

Many people were out enjoying delicious food from the more than 20 different options of food trucks. There was also live music and other fun entertainment for guests.

We spoke with Anya Turpin, Perry’s Special Events Manager, who says her favorite part of Food Truck Friday is being able to meet new people.

“I love being able to get out and just connect with people and especially new residents who have lots of questions about what we do. It’s also great to hear from people who’ve lived here for a long time and seen Perry grow and change and just the excitement they have for their thriving community,” said Turpin.

The next Food Truck Friday is the last one of the 2022 season. It’s on September 16.