Perry animal shelter facing closure, asks for help providing homes to 90 animals

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Friends of Perry Animal Shelter faces closure soon after staff say they learned their rent will double in January, leaving nearly 90 animals in urgent need of homes.

Director Lyne Gibbs and volunteers are reaching out to the community for assistance as the clock ticks down.

“Personally, I’m concerned for the animals because it is why we do this,” Gibbs said. “They’re why we show up every day, to take care of them, pull them out of controls, take them off the streets to help them have a better life.”

Staff say the rent increase came as a shock.

“We already struggle from month to month,” volunteer Gina Reese said. “We would not even make it if it were not for the donations from the community, and the community here has been very supportive of our goal, of our mission.”

The shelter, located at 204 Kellwood Drive in Perry, plans to continue adoptions through the end of November, and they’re hopeful community members will rally to support them and the animals in their care.

“We had an awesome adoption weekend this past week,” Gibbs said. “We had 13 total adoptions, which if we can do that every weekend from now until the next three months, we could empty the building, cause we have a lot in here.”

You can schedule an appointment to adopt or donate online at FOPAS.org.