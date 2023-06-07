Permanent fixtures add safety, comfort to Cotton Avenue Plaza

Permanent lighting and seating fixtures have been installed in the newly renovated plaza in downtown Macon Plaza

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Visitors and businesses in downtown Macon are enjoying the newest additions to Cotton Avenue Plaza. The renovated Plaza was first opened to the public in April of this year. Since then, permanent lighting and seating fixtures have been added.

Concrete benches installed at the plaza include embedded lighting underneath, so that the Plaza will be brighter at night. The new furniture was also designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

One downtown employee, Karla Valles, says she started visiting the plaza to sit in the shade and enjoy the outdoors during her lunch break.

“I like being out of the office,” Valles said. “I’m stuck in there – not to say it’s a bad job – but I’m stuck in there like 8 to 5, so being out in the open feels really nice. So yeah, I just come out here to eat lunch and read my book.”

Z Beans Coffee on Cotton Avenue says it has seen increased business from people enjoying the plaza. New Hope Herbal, also located on Cotton Avenue, says while it has not seen increased sales the area is safer thanks to added parking, lighting and the new one-way traffic pattern.