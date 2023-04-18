Cotton Avenue Plaza in downtown Macon now open to public

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new space for visitors of downtown Macon to walk, shop and enjoy a meal.

The Cotton Avenue Plaza is now open to the public.

The outdoor plaza was designed by the Macon Action Plan to create a safe, walkable space for pedestrians along Second Street and Cotton Avenue. The project cost approximately $700,000 and was funded by Macon-Bibb County and the Urban Development Authority.

Landscape architect Wimberly Treadwell says the plaza is a great space for programs or just to hang out.

“It warms your heart to think that we’ve got a space here that anyone and everyone can enjoy,” Treadwell said.

The plaza was built on the former site of a Confederate monument and also eliminated a cut-through road that Treadwell says was dangerous.

The space is still not complete. It is expected to also feature lighting and permanent furniture.