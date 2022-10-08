Perfect weather on deck for weekend; Georgia National Fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies warm temperatures will stick around all weekend in Middle Georgia.

Tonight

Entering tonight skies will be mostly clear, however some clouds will fill in after midnight. The added cloud cover will allow for warmer low temperatures as they bottom in the mid to upper 50s.

The Weekend

Saturday will be pleasant with highs in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies. Clouds will be plentiful early, all of them upper level cirrus clouds. They will clear later in the afternoon as the cold front passes. Expect some breezes during the afternoon as gusts from the northwest reach upwards of 20 mph. Clear skies will persist into the overnight hours as temperatures bottom out in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will see limited cloud cover as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The wind will be a good bit calmer as they blow in from the northwest at 4-8 mph. Clear conditions will persist into the overnight hours as temperatures bottom out in the lower 50s. There is a full moon on Sunday, the Full Hunter’s Moon. It will be easily visible all over Middle Georgia.

Next Week

Sunny conditions will carry into next week, however late in the week cloud cover will return ahead of a cold front Thursday. That cold front is likely to bring a number of thunderstorms with it, bringing much needed rain to Middle Georgia ahead of next weekend.

