Middle Georgia ‘Peeping Tom’ withdraws guilty plea

A man serving time for a 2015 "Peeping Tom" and eavesdropping case withdrew his guilty plea in a Houston County Court Wednesday.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man serving time for a 2015 “Peeping Tom” and eavesdropping case withdrew his guilty plea in a Houston County Court Wednesday.

Robert Barlow appeared via a Zoom call from the Coffee County Correctional Facility. Barlow filed a Habeus Action that found his original sentencing was void.

According to Judge Katherine Lumsden, she was supposed to include at least one year of probation in the sentencing. However, the sentencing was split, and she only placed probation on the non-sex offenses for which Barlow was charged.

“I suspect the families of the victims in this case are thinking this is a technicality,” she said. “But the law depends on technicalities and that we all follow them all the time. Even when they put us in a position that is hard to understand or that we do not like.”

Barlow is being moved from Coffee County Correctional Facility back to the Houston County Jail.

His trial will be in May.