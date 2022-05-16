Pediatricians speak on baby formula shortage and its impact in Middle Georgia

Local Pediatricians say not to worry as there are alternatives for the shortage of formula Formula Shortage

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Baby Formula Shortage is impacting families across middle Georgia.

Local Pediatricians are sharing tips on how to cope with the shortage.

Despite the high volumes of families coming into Primary Pediatrics in Macon worried about the shortage, doctors say not to worry.

In the next several weeks the shortage will begin to diminish.

One mother and employee of Primary Pediatrics says she’s seeing the impact first hand.

“It’s really scary seeing our patients come in and panicking to know whether or not they’re going to be able to find formula for their child. But you don’t really feel that feeling until you experience it yourself.”

Helen Catherine Faircloth is a mother to a five month-old who uses a specific type of formula.

She knows how important having the specific formula can impact the health of a child.

“If you are a mother that’s not breastfeeding and that doesn’t work well for you or your baby your formula is your only option,” said Faircloth.

She has also taken to social media like many others, seeking help to find formula.

But Doctors like Jason Smith say making your own formula should not be an option to consider.

“A lot of time it’s missing a lot of things that babies really need, that can lead to poor weight gain, to seizures, to brain damage, all that kind of things, really don’t try to do that.”

Dr. Smith says another option to find formula is looking to small box stores.

Dr. Yamieka Head with the Beverly Knigh Olson Children’s Hospital says if you’re child is younger than 10 months you should avoid cow’s milk and toddler formulas.

She’s also noticing the portioning of formula that is not good for your child.

“We do not want the formula to be watered down, watering down formula can cause serious health problems.”

If you’re thinking of changing your formula you should consult with your pediatrician before doing so.