Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on Eisenhower Parkway

The incident was called in at 11:58 p.m. Friday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.

It happened just before midnight near the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and C Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses told deputies a male was walking across the westbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway when he was struck by a white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim was then struck by a second vehicle traveling behind the white vehicle. The driver of the white vehicle left the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle stopped.

Bibb County Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you can help.

