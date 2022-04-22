Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Spring Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car this (Friday) morning on Spring Street in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened around 5:38am when a Chevrolet truck heading south on Spring street struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The victim 31-year-old Matthew Haggarty was pronounced deceased on scene by Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Haggarty was homeless.

No one else was injured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.