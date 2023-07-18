Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crash on Hawkinsville Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit near the intersection of Hawkinsville Road and Allen Road.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a medical facility where he is listed to be in critical condition. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

BCSO says the investigation behind the collision is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.