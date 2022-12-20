Pedestrian hit and killed on Eisenhower Pkwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a truck Monday night. According to a release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway around 11:19 Monday night.

It was reported that a male pedestrian was in the roadway when he was fatally struck by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

No one else was injured in this incident.

The name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.