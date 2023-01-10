Peach County Schools names Marquis Westbrook new head football coach

Westbrook, who spent the last four seasons as the head football coach at Warner Robins High School, replaces Chad Campbell, who retired after the 2022 season and took the head football job at The Westfield School.

Marquis Westbrook speaks with 41NBC's Shaaz Peerani in 2021

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County Schools announced Monday Marquis Westbrook will be Peach County High School’s next football coach.

Westbrook, who spent the last four seasons as the head football coach at Warner Robins High School, replaces Chad Campbell, who retired after the 2022 season and took the head football job at The Westfield School.

Westbrook began his career as an assistant at Macon County High School in 2008 before leaving for another assistant job at Veterans High School in 2011.

He became an assistant at Warner Robins in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017 before being promoted to head coach and athletic director in 2019.

As head coach, Westbrook led the Demons to a 50-9 record with two region titles and four straight GHSA Class AAAAA championship game appearances. His 2020 and 2021 teams won the title.

The Cordele native and 1998 Crisp County High School graduate played college football at the University of Florida.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.