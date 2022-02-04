Peach County School District hosts Agriculture Day

Peach County Elementary School students got a chance to get up close and personal with livestock, and planting their own vegetables.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Peach County School District held its first ever Agriculture Day or AG Day.

Luz Morales, an agriculture teacher at Peach county High School, said there is a lack of exposure to agriculture in elementary school. So the school system put a team together to host AG Day.

Peach County Elementary School students got a chance to get up close and personal with livestock, and planting their own vegetables.

Students apart of Future Farmers of America from Peach County High school helped teach lessons.

“Agriculture is vital, everybody has to eat everybody has to wear clothes, everybody needs shelter, without ag we would not have the earth, we would not have the counties. So the fact that these kids are coming to learn about this industry is probably if not the most important one of the most important things for them to learn,” said Peach County High School senior Kamren Yaughn.

AG Day concludes Friday.