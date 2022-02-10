Peach County man face child pornography charges

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A man is in the Peach County Jail after being arrested on child pornography charges.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the home of 21-year-old John Marin Wells on Wednesday, regarding a sexual exploitation of children investigation.

The investigation began after the GBI received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cybertip involved the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material.

Wells is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children.