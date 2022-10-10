Peach County man arrested for murder, assault

According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder.

The report says the 51-year-old is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder.

He’s being held without bond.