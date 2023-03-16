Peach County escapes Taylor County’s 7th-inning rally to win 2-1

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A pitchers’ duel in Fort Valley goes Peach County’s way as they win 2-1 against Taylor County.

Peach County scored both of its runs in the fourth inning. The first run came on a steal from Torin Helms, and the second on an RBI triple from Bryce Harrelson.

Trojans’ starting pitcher Jackson Peavy threw five-hitless innings, but after a pitcher change in the sixth, Taylor County was able to cut the lead to one.

In the seventh inning, pitcher Aden New loaded up the bases for Taylor County after quickly getting two outs, but the Trojans were able to capture the final out and escape with the 2-1 victory.

Peach County avoids a three-game losing streak and is now 8-4 on the season.